Mary Clifford (née Lyne), 19 Riverview Tce, Cahersiveen, on Mother's Day, March 19th 2023, beautifully surrounded by her heartbroken family in the ICU, University Hospital, Kerry. Dearly loved and wonderful wife to Jeremiah (Diarmuid), adored Mom of Gerard, Marian, Haulie, Alan, Elaine, and Noretta, cherished sister of Seán and Micheál Ó Leidhin.

So sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Arnold, Mike and Shane, daughters-in-law Nonie and Caroline, grandchildren Diarmuid, Cara Sue and Mike Clifford, Ciarán, Eóghan, Shauna and Daragh Cronin, Tadhg, Jack, Elsie and Billy Clifford, Ronán and Ciara Clifford, Séimí, Éabha and Croía McGoldrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday from 6pm to 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 2pm in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

If you are attending Mary's requiem mass, you may wear your most colourful hat or scarf.

Requiem mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Skellig Stars.