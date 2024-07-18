MARY CLIFFORD née CARROLL, BOOLTEENS, CASTLEMAINE

Mary passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of

The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Richard,

sons & daughter Richard, Nigel, Elaine & Colin,

her dearly loved grandchildren Liam, Ellen,

Grace, Aileen & Méabh,

daughters-in-law Linda & Martina,

sister Margaret, nephew Kevin Michael,

nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours

and many friends,

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (July 19th) at her residence (V93XE63)

from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. Gobnait's Church Keel

for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit

University Hospital Kerry

Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.