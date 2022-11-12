Mary Catherine Goggin née Keane, SRN,RM (Rtd.) of Clahananoe, Ballinskelligs and formerly of Renard South, Cahersiveen, on the 13th November 2022, peacefully, at her home and in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas & Nora and her brothers Paddy (Kerry), Tom, John Joe and her sister Clare. Sadly missed by and beloved wife of William A., and mother to Rhóna, Tony & Liam. Mother-in-law to Jack, Natalie and Amanda. Proud and loving grandmother to Holly, Tom, Fódhla, Liam, Zara, Zoey, Gemma & Miles; brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, nursing colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Waking in the family home, tonight Sunday 13th November, for neighbours and relatives only. Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Monday 14th from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Removal from family home to St. Michael The Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, on Tuesday morning for 11:30 am Requiem Mass - which will be livestreamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs followed by burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Kinard West, Ballinskelligs. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association at: www.ika.ie/make-a-contribution/

"Solas na bhFlaitheas go feicin agus glór nAngail go gcloisain sí"