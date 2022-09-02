Mary (Brod) O’Sullivan

Stella Maris, Waterville

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday, September 4th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arriving at St., Finian’s Church, Waterville, on Monday morning, September 5th, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St., Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.