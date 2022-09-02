Mary (Brod) O’Sullivan
Stella Maris, Waterville
Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday, September 4th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Arriving at St., Finian’s Church, Waterville, on Monday morning, September 5th, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/waterville
Advertisement
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St., Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.
Recommended
Councillor calls for traffic management system in mid Kerry villageSep 3, 2022 10:09
Kerry Leaving Certificate students delighted with resultsSep 2, 2022 17:09
Tralee man remanded in custody on arson chargesSep 2, 2022 08:09
Rain warning issued for KerrySep 2, 2022 13:09
Tralee eatery shortlisted for Ireland’s Favourite RoastSep 2, 2022 13:09