Mary (Brod) O’Sullivan

Sep 3, 2022 10:09 By receptionradiokerry
Stella Maris, Waterville

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday, September 4th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arriving at St., Finian’s Church, Waterville, on Monday morning, September 5th, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

 

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St., Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.

