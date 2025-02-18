Mary Bowler née Crean, Tonavane, Tralee, passed away peacefully in University Hospital Kerry on the 16th February 2025. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward, her sister Hannah and her brother Pat. Sadly missed by her son, John and her daughters Marion, Eileen, Joan & Bridget. Deeply missed by her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday evening 19th February, from 6.30pm until 8.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving at Curraheen Church on Thursday 20th February at 10.30am for Requiem Mass for Mary which will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. If you wish to leave messages of sympathy to Mary’s family, please use the Condolences Link below.
Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119
