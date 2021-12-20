Mary Barry née O’Sullivan, Tralee Road, Killarney and formerly of Killeagh, Boulicullane, Farranfore.
Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband Garry, daughters Jacinta, Karen, son James, their partners Paul, Declan, Aoife and her seven grandchildren Darragh, Charlie, Ailbhe, Rian, Seán, Sophie and Grace.
Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney this Thursday (Dec 23rd) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral mass for Mary Barry née O’Sullivan will take place on Friday at 10.30am.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Burial afterwards in the Old Kilcummin Cemetery. House Private Please. Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.
