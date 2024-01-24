The death has occurred of Mary B. Dillon, Kinnard West, Ballinskelligs, Bray, Co. Wicklow and New York. Peacefully in her 93rd year in the great care of the staff of Valentia Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Bridget, her sister Teresa and her sisters in law Margaret and Chris. Sadly, missed by her brothers James, Jack and Patrick, her sister-in-law Mary, her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, her great grandnieces and nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Waking in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday, January 25th, from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Dun Geagan, Ballinskelligs at 10:30a.m. on Friday, January 26th for funeral mass at 11:00a.m.

Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital.