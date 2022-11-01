Mary Ann (Maureen/Maura) Murphy, Rhode Island, USA and formerly of Dreenagree, Sneem.

Mary passed away peacefully at her home in Providence, Rhode Island on October 18th, 2022. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine, sister Joan and brother Mick. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Paddy Murphy (Moularostig) and Tim Murphy (Páirc Ardsheelane), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends both here and in the USA. 'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Thursday, November 3rd from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, November 4th, at 11.00am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Mary Ann's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org