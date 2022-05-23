Martin Ward, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, in the presence of his family, on Tuesday, May 24th 2022. Martin is very sadly missed by his sister Chris (Australia), brother-in-law Bernard, sisters-in-law Mary, Kate and Noreen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all his other relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Martin is predeceased by his brothers Pats, Larry, Jer, David and John, and his sisters Peggy and Biddy. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Martin’s residence, Ballaugh on Friday at 1.30 p.m. and travel via New Street to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 2.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery.