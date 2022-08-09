Martin Walsh, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of Carrane, Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo, died peacefully on August 8th, 2022, beloved husband of Ann and dear brother of Jimmy, Mary and the late John, Joe, Patrick and Mick. Sadly missed by his loving family, his dear friend John Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Martin will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ).

Interment afterwards in Ardmoneel Cemetery, Killorglin (arriving via Beaufort Village at 1.00 p.m. approx)

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.