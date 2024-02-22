Martin Stack

The death has occurred of

Late of Lisardboula, Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee and formerly of Ardrahan, Ardfert.

Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity in the excellent care of the palliative care team at University Hospital Kerry.

Pre-deceased by his father Martin Snr, his mother Bridie and his brother Denis.

Beloved husband of Maria and cherished father of Martin, Claire, Darina and Grace.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, son, daughters, grandson Shay, daughter-in-law Anna, Grace’s partner Anthony, brothers Gene, John and Brendan, sisters Joan, Patsy and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 8.00PM to 9.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.00AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Martin’s family wish to acknowledge the exceptional and compassionate care shown to him by the Palliative Day Care Team and the staff of the Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the

Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

https://www.kerryhospice.com/

or Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre

https://bailemhuire.com/new-donation/

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.