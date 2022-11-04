Martin O’Connor, Knockane, Mountcollins, Co.Limerick, passed away peacefully, on Friday, November 4th 2022 at University Hospital Limerick.
Martin is very sadly missed by his brother William, sister Catherine (U.K.), sister-in-law Mary, nephew Joseph, niece Claire, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Martin is pre-deceased by his parents William and Ellen, brothers Denis and Timmy.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday, November 6th from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.
Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins on Monday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
