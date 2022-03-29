Martin Murphy, East End, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at O Keeffe's Funeral Home on Thursday (31st March) from 6:30 to 8:00p.m, followed by removal to St Joseph's Church Rathmore. Requiem mass for Martin will take place on Friday (01st April) at 11:00 a.m., Burial afterwards in Adare Cemetery Co. Limerick.