Martin Murphy, East End, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.
Advertisement
Reposing at O Keeffe's Funeral Home on Thursday (31st March) from 6:30 to 8:00p.m, followed by removal to St Joseph's Church Rathmore. Requiem mass for Martin will take place on Friday (01st April) at 11:00 a.m., Burial afterwards in Adare Cemetery Co. Limerick.
Recommended
Tralee community centre being prepared for short-term accommodation for Ukrainian refugeesMar 30, 2022 13:03
Bons Secours to create 25 jobs in TraleeMar 29, 2022 13:03
Kerry County Councillor claims some people entering Ireland pretending to be from UkraineMar 30, 2022 13:03
Kerry hotelier appeals to hospitality owners to accommodate Ukrainian refugeesMar 30, 2022 13:03
Tributes paid to man whose body was found in unexplained circumstances in mid-KerryMar 30, 2022 13:03