Martin (Manie) Enright, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Billeragh, Finuge, Passed peacefully, on December 26th, 2024, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved brother of the late Anthony, Joseph, Eileen, Patricia, John and Theresa. Martin will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridget, daughter Siobhán, sons Tom, Martin, Maurice and John, daughters-in-law Susan and Patrice, son-in-law Owen, his adored grandchildren Robert, Hazel, Bri, Tommy, Shauna, Cassie, Ryan, Tadhg and Caoimhe, great-grandson Cillian, brother Eddie, sisters Sr. Philomena and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon, December 29th, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday December 31st at 11.15am, where the Requiem Mass for Martin (Manie) Enright will be celebrated at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K at www.kerryhospice.com .