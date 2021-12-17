Martin Higgins Gullane East, (The Lane) Asdee, Listowel, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at his residence this Sunday 19th, evening from 4pm-7pm for family, neighbours and close friends.
Eircode: V31KN25.
Requiem mass Monday 20th at 2pm at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Interment in Kilconly Cemetery.
Martin’s funeral will be live-streamed on the following link: OGormans Memorial Video Services Facebook
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital.
Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on December 17th, 2021, in the professional care of the nurses and staff, at St. Joseph’s Unit, Listowel Community Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Predeceased by his sister Kate, brothers Jack, Ant and Pats. Survived by his sisters Bridget (Ballylongford) and Nell (England). Sorely missed by his grand-niece Charlene and partner Ger, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-nieces and great-nephew, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
It is respectfully requested that all those attending Martin’s funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Sanitize on entry .Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.
