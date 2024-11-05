Martin Flynn, Windsor House, Listowel Road, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry and formerly of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died on Friday, 1st November 2024.

Loving husband of the late Mary (neé Buckley), brother of the late Patrick and Cornelius (Nelile),

Martin will be sadly missed by his loving sons Michael and Martin Junior, daughter Anne Marie, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, sister Sheila Enright (Purt, Abbeyfeale), sister-in-law Kathleen Flynn (Abbeyfeale), cousins and all his other relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May Martin Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements:-

Reposing at his residence Windsor House, Listowel Road, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry (Eircode V31 AF85) on Thursday, 7th November from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal from his residence on Friday, 8th November at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.