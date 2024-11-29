Martin Connor from Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh, died September 26, 2024 very peacefully at Milton Hospital, Massachusetts surrounded by his family.
Services were held in Quincy, Massachusetts. He was buried at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury with full military honors. Please pray for him, may he rest in peace.
