Martin Byrne, Ballinorig East, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of his beloved Ballyraheen, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, died suddenly on Sunday 6th August at University Hospital Kerry.

Martin will be forever loved and missed by his always loving wife Nóirín, his beloved daughter Niamh and his adoring grandchildren Áine and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his family, Siobháin, Gráinne, son-in-law Martin, sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends

Leaba i measc na Naomh go raibh aige.

Reposing at his home V92 V9D7 in Ballinorig East, Tralee on Wednesday, 9th August 2023. Funeral cortége departing his home on Thursday 10th August arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 11.30 am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass (live streamed on http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Burial afterwards in Réalth Na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

If you wish to offer messages of sympathy of Martin's family, please use the "condolence" link below.

Enquiries to John 0'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.