Martha Mc Carthy of Orchard Way, Oakview Village, Tralee and Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Co. Waterford.

Adored mother of Laila & Omar. Sadly missed by her loving family, her mother Ann and Ray, sisters Sharon, Lorraine, Valerie & Paula, aunt Phyllis, nephews Eric, Aaron, Gary, Robert, Billy & George, niece Jenny, cousins Claire & Elaine, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (March 15th) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 3pm where the Requiem Mass for Martha will be celebrated at 3.30 pm streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.