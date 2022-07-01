MARK O' SULLIVAN

Laharn, Killorglin & Glasnevin, Dublin

Reposing Sunday evening at his residence Laharn Killorglin from 3pm - 6pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Private Cremation will follow. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Mark cherished son of Michael & Teresa & dear brother of Kiera, a beloved grandson, nephew & cousin to all the extended Kissane & O' Sullivan family. He will be dearly missed & forever loved by all his family & many friends.