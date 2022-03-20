Mark Neville, North Circular Road, Tralee

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents Betty and John, brother Kevin, sister Jenny, sister-in-law Bridie, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the "Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 22nd March 2022 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 11.15am on Wednesday 23th March 2022, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the "Irish Kidney Association" or the "Renal Unit University Hospital Kerry".

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.