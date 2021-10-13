Marjorie Drumm (nee O'Mahony) Cordal West, Castleisland and late of Camp, Castleisland.

Peacefully at home on October 14th 2021 in her 95th year surrounded by her loving family. Reunited with her husband Jack and infant son John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Kathleen Campbell (Galway), Nora, James and Liam, sons-in-law Pat and Mike, daughters-in-law Ann and Breda, her adored ten grandchildren, Mairéad, Clare, Brian, Tina, Shane, David, Louis, Grace, Helen & Jennifer, and her seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nellie O'Mahony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland this evening (Fri Oct 15) from 8pm to 9.30pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday at 2pm arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Dysert Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland