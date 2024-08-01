On July 31st 2024, Marion O'Riordan (nee O'Shea), Claramore, Millstreet, Co. Cork and formerly of Jack C’s, High St. Killarney, Co Kerry, peacefully surrounded by her family ,in the care of Mallow General Hospital.
Reposing at her daughter's residence, Clara Road, Millstreet on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.
Reception in to St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet on Saturday where the requiem mass for Marion O’ Riordan (née O’ Shea) will be celebrated at 11am
followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery, Millstreet.
Funeral mass will be live-streamed on churchservices.tv/millstreet
