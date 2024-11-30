Marion O'Grady (nee Hegarty)

Marion O’Grady (née Hegarty) - Gurtinard Listowel (formally Knocknagree, Co. Cork) passed peacefully on November 30th, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely bourne with courage & dignity.

Pre-deceased by her husband James O’Grady, her father Martin and her brother Brian. Marion will be deeply missed & forever in the hearts of her heartbroken family - her mother Celia, brother Matthew, sisters Fiona & Aislinn, sister-in-law Shelagh Hegarty, brother-in-law John Herlihy, nephews TJ, Greg, Peter, Nathan and niece Jemma, aunts, relatives, great neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Leaving her residence at 11:00am Monday December 2nd, to arrive at Christ the King Church Knocknagree 12:40pm, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, House strictly private.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Tralee and Irish Cancer Society.