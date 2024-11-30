Marion O'Grady (nee Hegarty)

Marion O’Grady (née Hegarty) - Gurtinard Listowel (formally Knocknagree, Co. Cork) passed peacefully on November 30th, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely bourne with courage & dignity.
Pre-deceased by her husband James O’Grady, her father Martin and her brother Brian. Marion will be deeply missed & forever in the hearts of her heartbroken family - her mother Celia, brother Matthew, sisters Fiona & Aislinn, sister-in-law Shelagh Hegarty, brother-in-law John Herlihy, nephews TJ, Greg, Peter, Nathan and niece Jemma, aunts, relatives, great neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Leaving her residence at 11:00am Monday December 2nd, to arrive at Christ the King Church Knocknagree 12:40pm, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.
Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, House strictly private.
Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Tralee and Irish Cancer Society.
Recommended
Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy suffes broken legNov 30, 2024 15:12
North Kerry Hurling award winners revealedNov 30, 2024 13:46
All rule changes for 2025 adoptedNov 30, 2024 13:24
Lixnaw reviewNov 30, 2024 15:57
Defeat for Castleisland in All-Ireland semiNov 30, 2024 15:28