Marie Sheehy nee O' Reilly Dunmaniheen, Killorglin and formerly of Langford Street, Killorglin

Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff in

the Palliative Care Unit in UHK.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Alan, William and Patrice. Predeceased by her parents William and Mary O’Reilly, her siblings Tom O’Reilly, Phila Browne, Betty Breen, and William O’Reilly.

Sadly missed by her brother Austin O’Reilly, sisters and brother in law, son in law Nigel, daughter in law Conny, Alan’s partner Dolores and her eight grandchildren Emma, Andrew, Katie, Richard, Rachel, Patrick, Caelan, and Lukas, also nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. A special thanks to all of Marie’s carers for their help.

May Marie Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at her home in Dunmaniheen, Killorglin V93 V3Y8 on Friday (Jan.10th), from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Michael’s Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin Saturday (Jan.11th) for Funeral Service at 2.30pm followed by Interment at Dromavalla Graveyard, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK.

Marie's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.