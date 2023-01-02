Marie Sheehy (née Greaney),Dirha East, Listowel, Kerry.

Marie Sheehy (née Greaney), Dirha East, Listowel and late of Ballygologue Park, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 1st, 2023, at her home. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Eileen and her sister Norma. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Patrick, son Anthony and his partner Claudine, daughter Laura and her boyfriend Jordan, adored grandson Harvey, sisters Agnes and Evelyn, aunts Marie and Una, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Marie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m., live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com .