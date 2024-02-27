Marie Rohan née Enright, Urlee, Lisselton and late of Lahesrough, Ballybunion. Peacefully, on February 27th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, her daughter Laura and her father Sean, her mother Phil, sisters Louise and Phyllis, brother Richard, uncle and aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening February 29th from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Friday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Marie being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com .