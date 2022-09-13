Marie Roche née Prendiville

Marie Roche nee Prendiville of Carrahane Lower, Banna, Ardfert.
Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 15th September 2022, beloved wife of James and dear mother of Shona, Ayesha, Aisling, Nico, Niketta & Jason. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Ayesha, Noreen, Teresa, Peig, Jodie & Marianne, brothers Donal, Tom & Páid, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at her home in Banna (V92YN80), on Friday (16th September) from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Service for Marie will be celebrated at 3 pm on Saturday in St. John's Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee. Interment afterwards in Cill Breac Cemetery, Milltown, Dingle.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
