Marie O'Brien née Riordan, Ballinvarrig, Firies, Killarney, Co Kerry, passed away peacefully in her 83rd year, after a short illness, on Good Friday March 29th, 2024, in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and her brothers Sean and Neilus.

She will be sadly missed by her children Brendan, John, Seamus, Marguerite, Paudie and Mike, her sister Liz, daughters-in-law Fiona, Pauline and Leona,son-in-law Brendan, adoring grandchildren - Lorcan, Shane, Niall, Ciarán, Rebecca, Aoife, Adele, Oisín, Cara, Daire, Aideen, Seamus, Michael, Sean, and Méabh, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Codladh Sámh

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Eamonn O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies (V93 YR24), on Easter Sunday (31st March) from 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. Marie’s Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies, on Easter Monday (1st April) at 10.50 AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Killnanare Cemetery, Firies.

Requiem Mass for Marie will be live streamed here.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at www.kerryhospice.com .

House private.

Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor, Funeral Director, Firies.