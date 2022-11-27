Marie O'Brien née O'Donnell, St. Brendan's Park, Tralee and formerly of Clonmore, Tralee, passed away unexpectedly on 27th November 2022.
Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommo, daughters Keira O'Regan and Aisling, sons-in-law Pete and Paul, grandchildren Donnchadh and Fionn, mother-in-law Mary O'Brien, brothers, Peter, Pat (Paudie) and sister Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, wide circle of friends, neighbours and former colleagues in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and John O'Donnell and brother Roddy. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 30th November 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Thursday morning, 1st December, at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net), followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Kerry man sentenced to eight years with one suspended for 22 crimes including child sexual assaultNov 28, 2022 17:11
Surprise expressed over newly-filed accounts for major West Limerick and North Kerry employerNov 28, 2022 13:11
Man appears in Killarney court charged with assaulting a womanNov 28, 2022 17:11
Gardaí appeal for information following break in and property damage in South KerryNov 28, 2022 17:11
Cattle worth in the region of €10,000 stolen from North Kerry farmNov 28, 2022 17:11