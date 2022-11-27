Marie O'Brien née O'Donnell, St. Brendan's Park, Tralee and formerly of Clonmore, Tralee, passed away unexpectedly on 27th November 2022.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommo, daughters Keira O'Regan and Aisling, sons-in-law Pete and Paul, grandchildren Donnchadh and Fionn, mother-in-law Mary O'Brien, brothers, Peter, Pat (Paudie) and sister Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, wide circle of friends, neighbours and former colleagues in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and John O'Donnell and brother Roddy. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 30th November 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Thursday morning, 1st December, at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net), followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.