Marie Murray nee Doran of Tralee and Lyreacrompane, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (30th November) from 3 to 5 pm.

Private cremation will follow.

Family Information:

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Mark & Keith, daughter Deirdre, their father Thomas, her brother James, sisters Margaret, Nuala & Caroline, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many friends.

Advertisement

May she rest in peace.