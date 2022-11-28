Marie Murray nee Doran of Tralee and Lyreacrompane, Co Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (30th November) from 3 to 5 pm.
Private cremation will follow.
Family Information:
Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Mark & Keith, daughter Deirdre, their father Thomas, her brother James, sisters Margaret, Nuala & Caroline, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many friends.
May she rest in peace.
