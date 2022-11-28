Advertisement

Marie Murray nee Doran of Tralee and Lyreacrompane.

Marie Murray nee Doran of Tralee and Lyreacrompane, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (30th November) from 3 to 5 pm.

Private cremation will follow.

Family Information:

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Mark & Keith, daughter Deirdre,  their father Thomas, her brother James, sisters Margaret, Nuala & Caroline, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

