Marie Murphy née Quinlan

Marie Murphy (nee Quinlan) Caherslee and formerly Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Died peacefully on 29th November 2021, beloved wife of the late Frank and dearest mother of Seán (John) and the late Miriam (July 2020). Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary, brothers Fr. John (S.M.A. Cork) and Olly (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored granddaughter Aoileann, daughter-in-law Deirdre, sisters Phil (Casey) and Adrienne (Young), brothers Fr. Patrick (Salford diocese, England), Tommy, Msgr. Michael (Salford diocese, England), sisters-in-law Áine and Yvonne, brothers-in-law Derek, J.J. and Thomas, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (December 2nd) from 5 pm to 7 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Friday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.