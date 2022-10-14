Marie Lacey nee Broderick of Ballinorig Estate, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday from 3 to 5 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved wife of Eddie and dear mother of Matt, John, Robert, Ed and the late Noel.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Noel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, niece, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Marguerite & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
