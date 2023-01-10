Marie Kissane née Hourigan, Killomeroe, Lisselton and formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully on Tuesday, January 10th 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender and loving care of the staff of Mary Aikenhead Ward, Our Lady's Hospice and Care Services, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6. Marie, beloved wife of the late Richard (Richie), dear mother of Johnny, Paudie, Anne, Margaret, Myra, Deirdre, Carmel and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving children, sister, Nuala (Kelly) Dublin, brother Jackie, Ballybunion, sons-in-law Gary, Brendan, Brian, David and Dan, daughters-in-law Mary and Rufina, adored grandchildren, brother-in-law Kevin, sister-in-law of the late Davnet, niece, nephews, the extended Hourigan and Kissane families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Thursday, 12th January, from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning, 13th January, to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue V31 PF64, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed thereafter with burial at the New Cemetery, St. John's, Ballybunion . Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice and Care Services, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6 https://olh.ie/make-a-donation/