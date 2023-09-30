Marie Heaslip née Finn, Walshes Terrace, Strand Street, Tralee and formerly of Keeffe’s Lane and St John’s Park, Tralee. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Denis and her brother Pat. Marie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the team in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. She is the cherished and beloved mother of Denise, Alan and Madeline. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family – her son, daughters, grandchildren Chloe, Alannah, Peter, Cara and Aisling, brother Michael, sister Breda, sons-in-law Noel and Colum, Alan’s partner Kayleigh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends especially Sheila and Sandra.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday October 2nd from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Marie’s funeral cortege will arrive to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Marie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

No flowers, by request. Donations, in lieu, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

https://www.kerryhospice.com/how-you-can-help

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.