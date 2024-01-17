Marie (Hannah Maria) O'Sullivan née Russell, Mount Pleasant, Killowen Road, Kenmare and formerly of O' Sullivan-Ford, The Square, Kenmare and Dunderrow House, Kinsale, Co Cork. On the 16th of January, 2024, Marie passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John. Loving mum of Johnny, Rory, Elaine (O' Dwyer) and Denise (Malone). Adoring Nana to Jessica, Lillian, George, Elizabeth and Jack. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Eileen, sister Helen and brother-in-law Tim. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother Denis, sister Dette, sons-in-law Steve and Eamon, daughter-in-law Demelza, brother-in-law Denny, sisters-in-law Val, Eleanor, Anne and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (January 18th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Marie will take place on Friday morning (January 19th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie followed by burial in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Marie's family will celebrate her vibrant life by wearing colour for her funeral. Please feel free to join them.

As Marie loved flowers, they are very welcome. Alternatively, donations please to the Irish Cancer Society or Kerry Palliative Care Unit.

Marie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.