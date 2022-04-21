MARIE CASSIDY KILLOWEN, KENMARE AND FORMERLY OF FOXROCK PARK, DUBLIN 18.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday (April 24th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Monday (April 25th) - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com. Burial on Tuesday (April 26th) at 1pm in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill, Co. Dublin.

House Private please.

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

Family Information: Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Cassidy and loving mother of daughter Deirdre (Smith) and sons John and Paul.

Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Judy and Kim, son-in-law Phil, her adoring grandchildren Christopher, Hazel, Mark, Sarah, James, Adam, Alan, Gary, Dean and Kelly and her great grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Dominic, Skyler, Isla, Woody and Ivy.

MAY HER KIND AND GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

If you wish to offer your condolences on line please click on link. House Private Please. All those attending Funeral Services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines. Marie’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.