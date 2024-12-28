Marie Burke (nee Teahan) Powell's Road Sandville Castleisland and late of Tobermaing Castleisland.

Peacefully on December 27th 2024 with her family by her side under the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Beloved wife of the recently deceased Pat (Sept 2024) and loving mother of Eamon, Patrick, Rory and Terence . Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family ,daughters-in-law Elaine, Jackie, Keara and Caitlín, her adored grandchildren Anna-Mary, Leah, Katie, Janet, Edel; Paddy; Liadan, and baby Niamh, her sisters Brig O'Sullivan (Killarney) ,Sheila (Juil) Kenny and Margaret (Mag) Brosnan , brother Geoff,brothers-in-law Tom Kenny , Mike Brosnan and Lorenzo Cuviello , sisters -in-law Ann Spillane ,Eileen, Mary Rose and Patsy , nephews, nieces, relatives ,neighbours and many friends .Also remembering today her deceased parents Patrick and Bridget Teahan ,baby grandson Rory, brothers Pa Joe, Terence, Moss, John and her sister Kathleen and infant sister Mary .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Killeentierna Currow

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE