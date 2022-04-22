Marie Breen (nee O'Connell),Knocknagree
Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 6.30pm to 8pm,
Requiem Mass on Monday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery
Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers Knocknagree (087 2229866)
