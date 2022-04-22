Marie Breen (nee O'Connell),Knocknagree

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 6.30pm to 8pm,

Requiem Mass on Monday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Advertisement

Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers Knocknagree (087 2229866)