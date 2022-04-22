Advertisement

Marie Breen

Apr 23, 2022 14:04 By receptionradiokerry
Marie Breen (nee O'Connell),Knocknagree

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 6.30pm to 8pm,

Requiem Mass on Monday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers Knocknagree (087 2229866)

