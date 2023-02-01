Marian Wallace nee Pierse, Casement View, Ardfert and late of Rahela, Balllyduff, Tralee.

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, on Sunday (February 5th) from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Marian will take place on Monday (February 6th) at 12 o'clock in St. Brendan's Church Ardfert, followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.