Marian O'Sullivan, 21 Killowen Cottages, Kenmare Co. Kerry & Bexhill-On-Sea, East Sussex, UK

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday evening (August 13th) from 6pm - with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass for Marian will take place on Monday (August 14th) at 11am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery. Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors Kenmare.

Family Information: Marian O’Sullivan, 21 Killowen Cottages, Kenmare, Co. Kerry and Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, UK,

Peacefully on July 8th 2023. Predeceased by her parents Denis and Mary O’Sullivan, sister Joan, brother Jimmy, brother-in-law Joe Purcell and sister-in-law Lorraine. Sadly missed by her sisters Nancy Conwell (Kent), Agnes Purcell (Kilgarvan), her brothers Patsy (NY), Pete (NY), Michael (Sonnie, Kenmare), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace