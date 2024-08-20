Marian O' Shea, (nee Lehane), Cappanacuss East, Greenane, Templenoe, Kenmare.

On the 18th of August 2024, Marian passed away unexpectedly at her home. Beloved wife of John. Loving mom of Aileen, Damien, Shane and Evelyn. Predeceased by her parents Donal and Eileen, her uncle Bernard and aunt Bridget Bowler. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, sons, daughters, sisters-in-law Margaret and Maura, close family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (August 21st) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Marian will take place on Thursday morning (August 22nd) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Marian's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.