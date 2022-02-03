Marian O' Mahony née Rowan

Marian O' Mahony nee Rowan Cahermoneen, Tralee and late of Lohercannon Tralee

Reposing at her home Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church Tralee Monday morning at 10.30 am where Requiem Mass for Marian will be celebrated at 11am followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://stbrendansparishtralee.net/index.php/our-parish/churches/458-live-stream

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway