Marian Lovett, Dublin 8 and Tralee; passed away gently at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by her adoring family, on Monday 26th of August 2024 after almost a year long battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of Shane, cherished mother of Martha and Malachi, and treasured sister of Bernadette and Josephine. She will be sorely missed and eternally remembered by Finn, Mary, Jeremy, Murielle, Heather, and Micheline as well as her extended family, loving friends, the Liberties community, colleagues at the AIIHPC, and anyone who was ever lucky enough to have known her warmth and company.

May Marian Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 109 The Coombe, D08 AK10 on Monday (September 2nd) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday (September 3rd) at 4pm in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium followed by cremation.

To view the Cremation Service live, please click here.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Marie Keating Foundation.

Advertisement

Many thanks to all the dedicated team at St. James's, especially the oncology team and those in the H&H ward who cared for Marian in her last few weeks, she loved and hugely appreciated all they did for her during her time there.