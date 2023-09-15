Marian Kennedy (née Lenihan), The Lower Road, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick and Walkinstown, Dublin, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Wednesday, 13th September 2023 at Adare & District Nursing Home. Marian, daughter of the late Bill and Mary Lenihan is very sadly missed by her loving husband John, sisters Catherine (Caitríona) and Joan O’Sullivan (Ballyhar), brother Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday, 17th September from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal from her home, The Lower Road, Mountcollins on Monday at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by cremation at 4.00 p.m. at Shannon Crematorium.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page. Please click on this link.

https://www.facebook.com/ttmparish

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Willows Alzheimer Unit.