Maria Lena Matras, Deerpark, Manor West, Tralee.
Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, today Thursday, from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee tomorrow Friday, where Requiem Mass for Maria Leana will be celebrated at 10.00am (live streamed on www. stjohns.ie
Followed by private cremation afterwards.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
