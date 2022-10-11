Advertisement

Maria Lena Matras,  Deerpark, Manor West, Tralee.

Oct 13, 2022 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Maria Lena Matras,  Deerpark, Manor West, Tralee.

Maria Lena Matras,  Deerpark, Manor West, Tralee.

Reposing at "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, today Thursday, from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee tomorrow Friday, where Requiem Mass for Maria Leana will be celebrated at 10.00am (live streamed on www. stjohns.ie

Followed by private cremation afterwards.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus