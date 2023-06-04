Maria Hussey Glounbawn Gortatlea Ballymacelligott Tralee. Peacefully on June 7th 2023 after a short illness bravely borne , in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Predeceased by her mother Sheila and her little nephew Billy Sugrue . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister Eileen Sugrue ( Kielduff) , her brother-in-law Jerry , her adored nephews and nieces Linda, Jerry, Paul and Mary ,grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 6pm to 7;30pm . Requiem Mass for Maria will take place in the Church of St.Therese and St. Colmcille Currans on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Old Rath Cemetery Tralee

Advertisement

Family flowers only . Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home