Margaret Wynne (née Boylan), Fatima Home, Tralee and late of Kilmore and Ayle, Ballyduff, Tralee.

Passed away peacefully on 31st January, 2025 at Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home Tralee. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son Martin, daughters Josephine, Fiona and Mairéad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kilmore on Monday evening. House private for family and neighbours only. Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.