Margaret Whyte née Lawlor, Bedford, Listowel and late of Ballyheigue. Peacefully, on December 6th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Ned and son Tony. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Ann, Nora Mai and Margaret, sons Paddy, Eddie, Larry and P.O , grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kitty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning (December 11th) at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
House strictly private.
Recommended
ICMSA chair calls for at least 37 cent per litre price for milk suppliersDec 8, 2023 09:05
Friday local basketball fixtures & resultsDec 8, 2023 07:48
Kerry FC launch new kitsDec 8, 2023 09:09
Connacht begin Champions Cup campaign tonightDec 8, 2023 07:45
Everton out of drop zone; Tottenham lose againDec 8, 2023 07:44