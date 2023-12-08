Margaret Whyte née Lawlor, Bedford, Listowel and late of Ballyheigue. Peacefully, on December 6th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Ned and son Tony. Margaret will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Ann, Nora Mai and Margaret, sons Paddy, Eddie, Larry and P.O , grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kitty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning (December 11th) at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

House strictly private.