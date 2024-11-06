Margaret Walsh O' Donoghue

Suddenly at her home on the 5th November 2024. Predeceased by her beloved son Podge. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Pam, Valerie, Grace and Rachel, sons-in-law Mark, Alan, Hardip and Alan McC, her grandchildren Frankie, Lily-Rose, Amelia, Hope and Jacob, sisters Kathleen and Rose, brothers-in-law Tim Cronin and Tom Hickey, nephews TJ, Shane, Anthony and Craig, nieces Aisling and Bláithín, relatives, her loving friend Regina, neighbours and many friends.

"May Margaret Rest In Peace "

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Holy Spirit, Muckross on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire Treatment Centre - Sr Concillio.